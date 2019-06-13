Are Vermont bicycle safety laws being followed?

Changes in Vermont bike laws three years ago were designed to keep cyclists safe. Are they working?

The 2016 laws included giving cyclists and other "vulnerable users" like pedestrians and horse-drawn buggies at least 4-feet of clearance when passing. It also required drivers entering a highway from a private road to yield to those users, and it raised the penalty for cyclists for impeding traffic while riding from $25 to $100.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Andrew Boczar, the owner of Earl's Cyclery and Fitness in South Burlington, to see if the rules are being observed.