Are Vermont laws on animal abuse adequate?

Does Vermont adequately investigate complaints about farm animal mistreatment?

WCAX News is following a case of alleged neglect we first told you about last weekend.

Vermont State Police announced late Thursday afternoon that they are actively investigating possible maltreatment of horses on a farm in Topsham. Two of the horses have been surrendered to state custody.

Our original story about this case prompted a flood of comments about whether law enforcement is equipped to investigate these kinds of cases and whether state laws are adequate for punishing offenders.

Our Ike Bendavid has been closely following this issue, talking with horse experts and advocates. Horse farm owner Patrice Maloney told him it's not always easy to spot cases of neglect and she agrees more could be done to protect animals.

Sitting on hundreds of acres in Williston is Maloney's Riverhill Farm.

"It beats sitting behind a desk, any day," Maloney said.

In its eighth generation, the farm has more than 30 horses of several different breeds. Maloney says different breeds mean that a quick look at a horse might not give the full picture of how they are being treated.

"You can't tell just by looking at them. You can see that horse looks underweight but there can be half a dozen reasons why," Maloney said. "Some horses are old and you can't put weight on them, some horses are young and growing so fast you can't put weight on them."

"They are helpless they are depending on us for everything," Deb Loring said.

Loring is a former humane officer and worked specifically with horses. She is among dozens of animal lovers and advocates who have contacted WCAX News since we first reported on the Topsham horses. Loring feels that when it comes to neglected animal cases, more can be done.

"We want the police to pay attention and we want the courts to pay attention because these things happen again and again," Loring said. "It seems that animal crimes are put on the back burner."

Loring says police need to be equipped to act quickly and decisively when neglect is suspected.

"If the majority of the herd is underweight, then you would start to expect there may be an issue with not providing adequate feed," she said.

Back at her farm in Williston, Maloney agrees.

"You can't just claim that there is neglect going on without knowing more," she said.

A horse veterinarian on Thursday told our Ike Bendavid there's no simple change in state law that would change the speed of how neglect investigations are handled. But he, too, thinks more can be done. He added that he does not believe animal neglect is a widespread problem in Vermont, because people generally take pride and great care of their animals.