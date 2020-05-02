Are Vermonters physically distancing on hiking trails?

Saturday was another beautiful day in our region, which had Vermonters, and some from out of state enjoying the trails in Rutland.

"It's been really busy since the pandemic shut down occurred," said Tom Estill of Rutland.

Spring has sprung and many are taking advantage of Pine Hill Park's hiking and biking trails.

John and Ellen Mcloughlin of Rutland tend to take trails others don't use as often, hoping to lower their chances of running into people.

"Generally we can do the 6 foot cow distance when you're on these trails. We use our masks for when we're in a public place," said Ellen Mcloughlin.

Many who have used the trails for years in Rutland, say they have never seen it as busy as they have been lately. Hikers told WCAX News people are being cautious, but not many were wearing masks.

"If the trails split, then people will anticipate and go around past each other to maintain your distance. Really the behavior of everyone we have run into has been exemplary," said Yvonne Brunot of Rutland.

The Lemaire family from New York met up with a friend on the trails on Saturday.

"We take precautions and take it very seriously and obviously every one is tired of it, but you do what you've got to do because it's not about us, it's about the people we could be infecting," John Lamaire said.

It's unclear if the New York family plans to quarantine for 14 days after their visit. The same can be said for the numerous vehicles from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Connecticut and New York in the parking lot at Pine Hill Park. A sign outside the park reminds out of state guests a 14 day quarantine is required.

"It does concern me and a lot of Vermonters that a lot of people are coming up from other states and maybe not taking it as seriously as they should be because if they don't it just extends this longer and longer and we're all tired of it, we want to get this over as soon as possible," said Estill.

"It might be concerning or alarming if we were in closer quarters. As long as we can work together and spread out, I'm ok with that," said Ryan Surrell of Castleton.

While not all hikers and bikers agree on crossing borders quite yet, everyone did agree, this weather brings a bit of hope for the future.