Are Vermont's new WiFi hotspots being used?

A dozen free WiFi hotspots have been installed throughout Vermont to help people get connected during the pandemic.

Public Services Department Commissioner Jane Tierney says the hotspots were quickly installed based on requests.

Essentially, it was a first come, first serve rollout. That's because there was no way for the state to decide the places most in need.

The state has no way to track internet usage, so it can't tell who is using it and when.

Commissioner Tierney says at this time the hotspots will remain where they are for the foreseeable future, but there may be some consideration if there is proof it's not serving a need.

"If it were to be conclusively determined that the hotspot is not serving a poet purpose where it is. But there are installation costs that go with them and the like so it shouldn't be thought of as interchangeable or a moveable solution in the first instance," said Tierney.

Commissioner Tierney says if teachers are using the internet, it is serving its purpose because they are most likely uploading videos for their students.