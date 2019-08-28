Are carmakers hiding a deadly air bag defect?

Over the past several years, millions of cars have been recalled for a defect that can cause air bags to explode. Now, a class-action lawsuit against several car companies claims the air bags don't deploy at all.

CBS News spoke with one woman who suffered severe injuries when her air bag never opened.

The photos are tough to look at-- a jagged laceration across Patricia McClanahan's forehead. It took 35 stitches to sew her up.

"I am lucky to be alive," she said.

McClanahan lost control of her 2015 Kia Forte last April and smashed into a cinder block wall. Her air bag did not deploy.

"You're in a state of shock and disbelief that something like this could happen," she said.

This month, a class-action lawsuit has been filed in LA County alleging that what happened to McClanahan is not an isolated event. The suit names six automakers: Kia, Hyundai, Fiat, Chrysler, Mitsubishi, Honda and Toyota. It accused them of "an egregious breach of public trust" for "concealing a deadly air bag defect in 12.3 million U.S. cars."

Reporter: These numbers are staggering.

Jonathan Michaels/Attorney: It's large and I don't think we are done. I actually think we are just getting started.

Michaels is one of the attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the suit. He says at issue is the vehicle's air bag control system.

"And at the point of impact, the control unit tells the air bag to deploy and the seat belt to lock. And what is happening is the control unit is defective. And so it's not deploying the air bags or locking the seat belt at the point of impact," Michaels said.

The suit also claims that "internal NHTSA or National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents" show that some of the automakers "knew of the problems" with the air bag control system "as early as 2011."

"The cost to replace the air bag control unit is about $1,000 per unit, so the recall costs are staggering, in excess of a billion dollars to do a recall," Michaels said.

The class-action suit covers automobile models ranging from 2010 to 2019.

CBS News reached out to all six automakers. Kia; Jeep, which is owned by Fiat Chrysler; Hyundai; and Honda responded. Kia and Honda wouldn't comment due to the pending lawsuit. But both Jeep and Hyundai say the issue was resolved with past recalls.

But NHTSA has confirmed that it has "expanded its investigation" into "all makes and models continuing the air bag control unit in question."