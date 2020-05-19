Are mandatory face masks constitutional?

Masks are now required for you to go into any buildings or businesses in Burlington.

The City Council voted 11-1 on the resolution Monday night and the mayor is expected to sign off on it.

Now, this follows Gov. Phil Scott's announcement last Friday that municipalities can use their own discretion on making masks mandatory. Viewers asked us if this is a violation of their constitutional rights.

Our Celine McArthur spoke with constitutional law expert Jared Carter of Vermont Law School to find out. Watch the video for the full interview.