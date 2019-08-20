Are mental health patients stuck in Vermont hospitals?

There is a new effort to make sure patients being treated for mental health issues in Vermont aren't being kept too long at a hospital.

Disability Rights Vermont says the longer someone who doesn't need hospital level of care anymore waits in a hospital bed for placement elsewhere, the longer it takes for that bed to open up for someone who does need it.

And the state's mental health watchdog also says longer stints in the hospital than necessary don't help a person's mental health treatment.

Disability Rights Vermont says they've been helping people with individual cases for a while and noted the issues seems to be widespread. So over the next several months, they will be reaching out to identify people who are ready to leave the hospital but who can't because there isn't appropriate placement elsewhere available.

"Most of the time we're talking about people who are already in an inpatient bed and what they really need is a supportive environment in the community, usually with support staff or some other manner of supervision that is going to allow them to be re-integrated into the community but still be as safe as possible and getting the treatment that they need," said Lindsey Babson, a staff attorney for Disability Rights Vermont.

Babson says once they get the data they need to understand the scope of the problem, they will reach out to partners at the Agency of Human Services and other community supports to develop solutions.

They say what's good about Vermont is that we're a pretty small state, so if we're able to make helpful changes and develop a better system, other states could look to us as an example.