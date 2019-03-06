Are recycling efforts in Vermont in trouble?

Recycling efforts across the country are in trouble as markets for the materials dry up and costs soar.

Our Ike Bendavid went out to see how the problem is impacting Vermont's recycling efforts.

Michele Morris of the Chittenden Solid Waste District says in the last five years, the recycling industry has changed globally.

"This is an issue across the world, not just here in Chittenden County or Vermont or the United States," Morris said.

The problem is China. The country was once the biggest buyer of recycled materials from the U.S. But over the last few years, China largely stopped taking these materials. That has forced many municipalities around the U.S. to scramble to find other buyers-- often at inflated prices-- or to stop recycling and send the materials to trash incinerators or landfills.

So far, Vermont's largest recycling operation, CSWD, has managed to keep taking materials.

"Everyone in Vermont who is putting their recycling in their blue bin can rest assured that the material is getting recycled," Morris said.

The waste district collects recycling from around the county, puts it in huge bails and sells it on an open market to manufacturers who create new products. Since China stopped taking the bulk of recycled materials from the United States, the market has tightened up.

"We have never been unable to market our materials for recycling," Morris said.

"It's still market-driven. We still need someone to buy the fiber and process it into new paper," said Corey Berman, the waste and recycling program supervisor at the University of Vermont.

Berman says his goal is to get the UVM campus and everyone around him to understand where our waste goes and to be smart about recycling.

"The last thing we want to do is send this stuff to the landfill because this is still stuff we can use," he said.

Berman says there are no companies in Vermont that buy and process recycled materials. He says that could be part of the long-term solution.

"The recycling industry can be a real big boon to our economy if we have these process facilities in place," Berman said. "Right now we don't."

CSWD says the only thing that they ship overseas is the mixed paper, everything else gets processed domestically.