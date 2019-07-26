Are 'safety corridors' making Vermont roadways safer?

Are safety corridors on Vermont roadways helping to reduce crashes? The corridors were started in 2017 in four areas where the state says drivers have developed dangerous habits. Our Dom Amato looked into whether they are making a difference.

"I don't know how many people actually slow down that much," said Ellen Lambert, a driver from Burlington.

"For people that live here and travel it frequently, I don't think it makes that much of a difference," said Drew Shatzer, a driver from South Burlington.

Some drivers from Chittenden County aren't sure the safety corridor between Exits 13 and 16 is that effective. But in a 2017 Vermont State Police traffic survey, almost 1,000 drivers said aggressive driving on this stretch of highway was their greatest concern.

"We certainly do the best we can to make sure that we're hitting those corridors to get the message out to slow down," said Vermont State Police Lt. Tara Thomas.

When the safety corridor initiative began in 2017, there were 121 combined crashes in four separate zones of I-89 and I-91. In 2018 the state split its focus between Interstate and state highways.

There are now four safety corridors statewide. They include the one on I-89 in Chittenden County, one on in the White River Junction area where I-89 and I-91 intersect. The other two are on state highways, including one on Route 7 in Rutland County between Pittsford and Brandon, and one on Route 22-A in Addison County between Orwell and Bridport.

"The purpose of these is to draw attention to the public that these are kind of hot pockets around the state where a lot of crashes are occurring," Lt. Thomas said.

But we don't know if safety corridors are working to reduce crashes. Vermont Highway Safety Alliance officials say in 2018 there were fewer crashes than the year before. They won't say how many, saying the difference from 2017 to 2018 is statistically insignificant.

WCAX investigated the number of crashes on Interstate 89 in South Burlington, Winooski and Colchester -- that's exits 13 to 16. In 2017 there were 58 crashes. Last year there were 22.

"The corridors are effective with law enforcement presence, they are advertised with the big signs letting people know they are coming in, there's no surprises," Lt. Thomas said.

In addition to the signs, radar signs also indicate drivers' speed. Data from those signs show speeds have dropped five mph within the zones. Lt. Thomas says the high visibility of officers helps.

"I do often see police officers between the Burlington and South Burlington exit," Shatzer said.

And Lambert believes the corridors make for safer driving. But whether or not people abide by the speed limit is another question. "People are going to fly through anywhere," Lambert said.

VTrans officials say the way data was collected between 2017 and 2018 was slightly different, making it difficult to figure out if these corridors are effective. The agency made two suggestions at the time to help manage speed -- doubling fines within the corridors and speed enforcement cameras. Neither idea gained any traction.