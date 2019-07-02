Are tattoos becoming more acceptable to local employers?

A change in policy will allow Vermont State Troopers to have tattoos. Officials say the updated policy is a reflection of a cultural change. But does the change reflect a growing trend in acceptance by other employers?

"I see people who have full legs, full arms, I've seen it all... except for face, I think," said Scott Wemette, who started working at a Dealer.com two years ago. He says he has gotten four visible tattoos, and he didn't have to sweat about how it would affect his career. The company doesn't have a written policy restricting tattoos or piercings.

But Wemette says he hasn't always enjoyed that freedom. "My first tattoo, I made sure I could cover it, just in case," he said. "I've worked some fast food places that make sure you're covered up. A convenience store once, where we had to have them covered the best we could."

In Vermont, policies regarding appearance are up to the discretion of the employer, so that means they can prohibit visible tattoos if they want. Even the Vermont State Police did until last week. Arm tattoos are now acceptable for troopers.

"First of all, nobody calls them tattoos anymore. It's called body art, and that is part of, as they say, the reframing of it," said John Franco, an employment lawyer. He says more and more employers are adjusting polices based on the growing popularity and prevalence of body art. "One of the things they're concerned about is how their customers, or in the case of the state police, how the public is going to react to it, and so they're now reacting to a broader public acceptance."

"The stigma has definitely lightened a fair amount -- it's still there," said Aaron Reil a tattoo artist with Promethean Tattoo & Body Piercing in Burlington. "It's a judging a book by it's cover kind of thing, you know. Just because you see somebody with tattoos, people don't instantly think that they're a bad person or trouble."

Reil says he's tattooed everyone from clergymen to medical professionals to Vermont State Troopers. He says he's seen that evolution towards acceptance really over the last 10 years, when millennials started to reach the age where they could get inked on their own.

And employment experts say progressive policies open up applicant pools. And that's the case at businesses like Dealer.com, where having employees like Amanda Schwartz, is not a deal breaker.

"It feels nice to not feel like I have to cover myself up or kind of sacrifice who I am to be accepted at work," she said. "You can't sacrifice talent for tattoos."