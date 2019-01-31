Are you saving enough money for emergencies?

During the government shutdown, we shared many stories of furloughed workers who struggled to pay their bills and rent as they went for more than a month without pay.

Christine Moriarty is a certified financial planner with MoneyPeace. She says the recent shutdown highlighted the real American problem of people not saving enough.

Moriarty joined our Galen Ettlin to talk about good saving and how you can do it. Watch the video for the full interview.