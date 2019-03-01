Can you make it for 24 hours without smartphone?

Would you be able to turn off your phone and all electronic gadgets for a full 24 hours? It's a challenge many Americans are taking on this 10th annual National Day of Unplugging.

Mollie Rosen Guy is trying to get it all in before she turns it all off. The author and mother of two has pledged to turn off all her digital devices even as she preps for her daughters 4-year-old birthday party.

"My life exists in my phone. To have to put it down for a dedicated 24 hours will make me mental, it will also force me to present," Rosen Guy said.

She is participating in the National Day of Unplugging movement. Around 100,000 people have officially committed to a digital elimination diet Friday evening through Saturday, some for mental well-being and others to create community or to help the environment.

But getting off a smart phone, even for 24 hours, might be easier said than done. Smartphone ownership has skyrocketed in recent years, from 35 percent in 2011 to 77 percent in 2018.

Another study finds Americans check their smart phones about 52 times a day.

The group behind the unplug effort knows people who commit to turning off might need some help, so they offered these cell phone sleeping bags to keep phones out of sight and out of mind.

"We know that technology is interrupting and distracting us from real intention in our lives," said Francine Hermelin Levite.

For Rosen Guy, it means slowing down, no email, Instagram or Facebook, but hopefully a lot more family.