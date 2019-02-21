Are you using too much salt on your sidewalk?

Thursday morning is another slippery morning on the roads, but if you are lucky enough to not have to leave your house, you might still have to salt and sand your driveway, and one expert says many people are doing it wrong.

One place many people turn before a storm is Aubuchon Hardware in South Burlington. Chuck Cross has worked there for 20 year, and when winter strikes, he says people wait until the last minute to prepare.

"Panic will set in and everyone will come in at once and shop and usually they wipe us out when that happens," said Cross.

Cross said that most of his last minute storm customers are buying sand and salt.

The average snow fall for the Burlington area is 81-inches, and according to forecasters it has already reached 85-inches this winter.

It all hasn't been pretty snow. In fact, the wintery mixes and the thaw/ freeze conditions have made people's driveways and walkways very slippery. Cross says because of that, people get carried away with how much salt and sand they use. "They think that more is better," he said.

Cross says in the short term, it won't hurt anything except your wallet. He says a 50 pound bag of rock salt on an average driveway should last more than a few storms.

"Supermelts are a different kind of product, they are small white pellets and you put just a very, very light coating and as it melts down, it melts out and it finishes the rest of the melting project. Most people put it on so thick that it turns to slime," said Cross.

With winter about half-way over, we wanted to know how you were feeling about the season.

Michael Skinner says he's over winter. "I would say right about now I am. It's been a bit much. I'd be over it yeah," he said.

"I'm not much of a fan for the cold but it is what it is," said Jackson Frobel.

"I'm ready for spring skiing, weather and mostly the summer," said Allison Fuller.

"As I was slipping on the ice, I'm like I think I've had enough," said Deputy Fire Chief Peter Brown.

And what about Aubuchon's Chuck Cross? "For me, I'm an old Vermonter so I'm used to it. This is more like the winters we used to have," he said.

