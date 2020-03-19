Area colleges address possible room and board refunds

Colleges in our region are looking at the possibility of refunding students who have been sent home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SUNY Plattsburgh is addressing the possibility of room and board refunds.

In a statement, a school spokesperson said: "We will work with returning students and seniors to determine the amount of credits and refunds for dorms, meals and fees they don't use for the remainder of this semester."

The University of Vermont and Vermont State Colleges are still deciding whether to offer students partial refunds.

Norwich University tells us they will be offering some cash back but they're still figuring out the details.

Middlebury College is promising to refund students for room and board and for meal plans. The school says it will have a better idea about the size of those refunds in about three weeks.