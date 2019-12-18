Area lawmakers weigh in on House impeachment vote

After weeks of committee hearings and a day full of impassioned speeches from members, the House of Representatives is getting ready for a vote on impeachment Wednesday evening.

The House debate went on for hours over two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Vermont Rep. Peter Welch gave a speech on the House floor explaining his decision to vote for impeachment.

"When President Trump abused the power of his office by soliciting foreign interference in the upcoming election for his personal benefit, he willfully infringed upon the right of citizens to decide who will lead our nation. In doing so, he placed himself above the law and in violation of his oath," said Welch, D-Vermont.

Meanwhile, Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik is opposing impeachment. In a statement Wednesday morning she said, "House Democrats failed to uphold their Constitutional duty and instead pursued a partisan impeachment process due to their visceral disdain for President Trump and the will of the American people who elected him."