Argument escalates, man allegedly pulls gun on police

Police are investigating after residents were evacuated from an apartment building.

We're told on Wednesday, police responded to Autumn Pond in Essex Junction.

A caller told them a man and woman had been arguing for hours.

When they got there, they say a man pointed a gun at the officers. They left and called for backup and the nearby apartments were evacuated.

A few hours later, we're told the woman confirmed she was safe and didn't need help.

Officers are now investigating.