Arlington lawmaker announces bid for House speaker

An Arlington lawmaker is announcing her plans to challenge Vermont House Speaker Mitzi Johnson next winter.

Rep. Cynthia Browning, D-Arlington, says if she's re-elected this year, she plans to challenge Johnson for the Democratic leadership in the House. If she becomes speaker she says she'll zero in on economic development, education finance, and the state's unfunded pension liabilities.

Browning also says the way that party leadership enforces party discipline is inappropropriate. She points to the recent failed veto override on paid family and medical leave and how House leadership worked to flip votes.

Browning voted against overriding both paid family leave and the minimum wage hike, bucking party leadership.

Lawmakers will vote on the the position in January 2021.

