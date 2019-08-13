Arlington seeks funds for redevelopment of former church

A Vermont town is eyeing a grant to explore adapting a former church into a multiuse property.

The Bennington Banner reports the current vision would be for the redevelopment of the Margaret Mary Church property in Arlington.

The planning grant, potentially worth tens of thousands of dollars, would be used to research the feasibility of converting the property to include a performing arts center, an office space and fitness center.

The grant funds are awarded by the Vermont Community Development Program and could also be used for setting up marketing, architectural and engineering plans.

The select board voted unanimously on July 29 to allow for the application process to move forward but only if members have a chance to review the completed application and give final approval.

