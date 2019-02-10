Armed robbery caught on camera

Police said the robbery happened Friday night at Mobil 2398 on Route 9N in Lake George.

The suspect, described as a tall man with a slender build, entered the store with a weapon and ordered the clerk to open the cash register.

The man took several hundred dollars and then ran off. He was wearing a dark colored jacket, jeans, and a full-faced white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office - Investigator Edward Affinito at 518-743-2500.

