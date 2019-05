Police are looking for the man caught on surveillance. They say he robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.

It happened Friday night just after 7:30 at the store on Main Street in Bennington.

An employee describes the man as 5'5" and 175 lbs. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Bennington Police Department at (802)-442-1030.