Armed woman leads police on chase; allegedly on the way to threaten someone

JAMAICA, Vt. (WCAX) A chase through southern Vermont involving a gun and possible threats to family members is over. And State troopers have charged Rhonda Brown.
A caller said Brown was driving on Route 30 in the Jamaica area, armed with a gun and possibly on the way to hurt a family member.
A trooper spotted her speeding and tried to stop her. But police say she took off.
The 59-year-old later stopped in the village center, but refused to follow with troopers' orders.
She eventually put down the gun and was arrested.
She faces the following charges: recklessly endangering another person, excessive speed, eluding a police officer, and negligent operation.
Brown is expected in court Tuesday.