Armed woman leads police on chase; allegedly on the way to threaten someone

A chase through southern Vermont involving a gun and possible threats to family members is over. And State troopers have charged Rhonda Brown.

A caller said Brown was driving on Route 30 in the Jamaica area, armed with a gun and possibly on the way to hurt a family member.

A trooper spotted her speeding and tried to stop her. But police say she took off.

The 59-year-old later stopped in the village center, but refused to follow with troopers' orders.

She eventually put down the gun and was arrested.

She faces the following charges: recklessly endangering another person, excessive speed, eluding a police officer, and negligent operation.

Brown is expected in court Tuesday.