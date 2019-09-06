Army Corps preparing for Grand Isle breakwater makeover

An Army Corps of Engineers project is bringing some big changes to the breakwater at Gordon's Landing in Grand Isle.

The Lake Champlain Ferry is essential for commutes across Lake Champlain, with the route from Plattsburgh to Grand Isle alone seeing roughly one million cars a year.

"If this breakwater wasn't here then the actual navigation in the movement of vehicular traffic back and forth on the ferry wouldn't happen" said Col. Tom Asbery, the N.Y. District Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

While the pilots are navigating the ships 24/7, 365 days a year, the breakwater is there to help them. "Really blocks the wave action that is created by wind currents and water currents under the surface and are pressing on the water," said Matthew Cosby, the Corp's manager on the project.

The breakwater has seen a lot in the century since it was built and Cosby says it's time for some updates. "The improvements need to come when vessel class changes, and it has since 1890," he said.

He says the breakwater has started to dip. It's not a safety issue yet but could become one. The project calls for lifting the breakwater and extending it by 50 to 75 feet in order to put less stress on the docks.

The rainbow trout of Lake Champlain have made the structure their home over the years and the officials say it's just as important to consider their safety too.

"If we do any type of renovation or any type of work, we've got to do it in a responsible manor, so we're just really trying to understand how we can work together with nature," Col. Asbery said.

The Corps is working with Vermont Fish and Wildlife to protect the fish and hatchery. The Coast Guard is also asking for a lighthouse build similar to the one in Burlington and the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

Officials say various other groups viewpoints will also have to be considered when it comes to changes to the breakwater. "Certainly there are going to be differing opinions in any project that we do. We want to understand all of the viewpoints," Cosby said.

The project is expected to coast a couple million dollars. It all depends on if they plan to repair, rehabilitate or rebuild the structure. A number of surveys to look at wind and wave data will determine the final cost of the federal project.

