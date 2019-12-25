Army Mountain Warfare School to get $30 million for facility

The Vermont National Guard says the Army Mountain Warfare School will be getting $30 million in federal funding for a new facility.

The funding is part of the defense budget signed by President Trump on Friday. The Guard says ground breaking is likely to happen late next year. Michael Bleau, deputy construction and facilities management officer, says the design of the 82,600-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will start as early as January 2020. He says construction is expected to be completed in early 2022,

