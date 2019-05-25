Army officer surprises brother in his last lacrosse game

Two Vermont brothers have reunited after months apart. One of them is about to head back to the army so now this was a special moment.

Private First Class Nicholas LaBonte surprised his younger brother at his lacrosse game.

Nicholas said the planning with his mother, Lynn, took about two weeks.

Nicholas heads back to training soon, and won't be able to go to his brother's graduation, so he wanted to make up for it.

"I was like okay what can I catch of his that is his last, and my mom said that he had his last lacrosse game today," Nicholas said. "It worked out since it's a four day weekend."

"My husband and son had no idea," Lynn LaBonte said. "My oldest son texted the other and said good luck on your game, sorry I couldn't be there. It worked out."

Lynn says this could not have happened without all the friends and family members working together.