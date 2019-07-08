Army uniform to get a makeover

The U.S. Army is getting a makeover to its wardrobe.

Within the next year, you could see Vermont Army National Guardsmen trading in their dress blues for an olive green suit. They're called "Army greens" and are modeled after uniforms worn by soldiers during World War II. They even have the signature belt. Once the design is finalized, recruiters at bases in New England will get the first chance to show them off.

"I think it is a chance for people to come out and talk to Army recruiters as well as anyone wearing the uniform, 'Hey, tell me more.' That if it inspires our greatest generation and their granddaughters and grandsons to talk to us more about the Vermont Army National Guard and becoming a member to serve their state and their country," said Vermont Army National Guard CW4 Scott Beaulieu.

Army officials say this change is a sort of rebranding aimed at attracting more recruits.