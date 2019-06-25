Army veteran to challenge Shaheen for U.S. Senate

A 36-year Army veteran has officially launched his campaign for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, challenging Democratic incumbent Jeanne Shaheen.

Brig. General Don Bolduc has had 10 tours of duty in Afghanistan. The Laconia native launched his campaign in Concord on Monday.

He says that he plans to do what he's been trained to do his entire life -- "Make a positive difference in the lives, state, and country he loves."

Although Bolduc is running as a Republican, he did not refer to President Trump in his speech.

Bolduc told the crowd that he has nothing against Shaheen, who has been in the Senate since 2009, but that "she has been a part of failed leadership in Washington for too long." Bolduc also said that he would not "engage in personal destruction" as a candidate.