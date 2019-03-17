Army works to address sexism

Vermont's new adjutant general Col. Greg Knight says one of his goals is to address sexism and misconduct in the Vermont Army National Guard.

During Saturday's visit to Vermont, Secretary of the Army Mark Esper said the Army as a whole is not where it needs to be. He said the Army has a number of ongoing programs, addressing the issue.

From what he's seen, the incident rates have been going down, and reporting rates are going up. Esper said it's important to encourage victims to stand up.

"It's important readiness. we've got to treat everyone with respect, because I need everyone in the force fully capable, fully confident, fully ready as a key part in our army team," Esper said.

Esper said women in the Army should feel confident the chain of command will act on their behalf.

