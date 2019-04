Police have made an arrest in a St. Albans convenience store robbery.

Devin Daly, 26, of St. Albans City, was arrested Wednesday.

Police say he used a gun to rob the Jolley Convenience store on North Main Street in St. Albans Tuesday.

After searching Daly's backpack Wednesday, police say they found a black, 9mm handgun.

Daly was lodged on a parole violation and held without bail. He's due in court May 28 to answer to charges including assault and robbery.