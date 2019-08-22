Arrest in armed robbery at Burlington quick stop

Police say the suspect in a Burlington robbery is now under arrest.

Christopher Lethbridge

Investigators caught up with Christopher Lethbridge, 35, of Rutland, in Norwich on Sunday.

They say Lethbridge was behind the Aug. 9 robbery of a Burlington gas station, where a man held the clerk at knifepoint before taking off with cash and cigarettes. It was at the Cumberland Farms on Pine Street.

Someone called in a tip about suspicious cigarette sales and a follow-up search led to the police identifying and arresting Lethbridge.

He is being held at the Southern State Correctional Facility.