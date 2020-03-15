Arrest made in Bolton homicide investigation

Vermont State Police have made an arrest in the homicide investigation in Bolton. Averil Beliveau, 30, of Bolton was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of Cameron Faling, 45.

Beliveau and Faling were residents of the apartment at the Bolton Valley base village.

An autopsy completed Sunday by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of Faling’s death was incised wounds to the neck.

Continued investigation into the incident by state police determined that Beliveau killed Faling in the Bolton Valley apartment Thursday night. She called police Saturday morning to report the incident.

Beliveau was ordered jailed without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington pending arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

The investigation is ongoing.