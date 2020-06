Plattsburgh police say they're investigating an arson near the Samuel de Champlain statue.

Police tell us Saturday night someone set fire to a nearby hedge.

The statue has stood for 100 years, but now people are demanding it be taken down.

They say it is offensive since Champlain, a French colonist, stands tall while at the base of the statue is a crouched Native American.

Police say they'll have more details on Monday.