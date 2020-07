A suspicious fire is under investigation in Bellows Falls.

Firefighters say they got the call close to 1 a.m. Sunday.

Flames were spotted at 9 Baker Street with crews seeing heavy fire on the second floor.

Firefighters from several departments responded and we're told the flames were under control in about an hour and a half.

Police say this is being investigated as arson and you're being asked to call the Bellows Falls Police Department with any information.