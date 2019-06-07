Art restorers prepare to move mural hidden behind UVM wall

Art restorers are preparing to move the mural found hidden behind a wall inside a University of Vermont building Friday.

We're told it will take several days before it's actually ready to go.

We told you about this story earlier in the week.

An 85-year old piece of art that was found by workers that were renovating Perkins Hall.

Back in 1992, it was too expensive to move during renovations, so they sealed up the painting thinking it would never be seen again.

Now, 27 years later, the painting will be moved to the geology building once it's ready.

"Quite a bit of work on the front end so that work can continue in this building for construction," said Emily Phillips, a painting conservator.

An art conservator says the painting is in great shape and joked that it was behaving like an 85-year-old should.