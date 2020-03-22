ArtHound Gallery bring art work online

Restaurants and bars aren't the only local businesses doing curbside pick-up.

It's also happening in the art world.

ArtHound Galley in Essex Junction is closed for at least the next two weeks, but the owners are working on bringing its gallery online.

Right now, you can go to its website and sign up for a newsletter. ArtHound will then let you know when the online gallery is available.

Once there, you can take a look at the various creations of about 200 artisans. If you see something you like, you can order it for pick-up or ArtHound says it will ship and deliver items.

"I feel like it's important to try to support all of the artists that we have here. A lot of them it's their livelihood is really on the line. Artists make their money through selling things. We're really going to showcase one artist after another here as we go through and we hope that you can support them by making a purchase. That's going to be important at this time, keeping people afloat," says John Churchman, co-owner of ArtHound Gallery.

Churchman hopes to get the gallery going in the next couple of weeks, but for now you can check out Arthound Gallery's Facebook page.