Vermont officials are seeking the public's input on the use of artificial intelligence.

A task force was created by the Vermont Legislature to investigate the benefits and risks of AI. Now they are asking the public to either attend Tuesday's meeting or provide written testimony.

Tuesday's meeting will be in Norwich at the Montshire Museum starting at 5:45 p.m. There will be other meetings at the Vermont Tech Jam on October 10 and at the Champlain Valley Expo on October 17.