Artisan bread on the rise in Vermont

Vermont's artisan bread-makers are in the spotlight this weekend. It's a rising industry joining beer, cheese and cider as craft products that Vermont artisan producers are famous for.

And there's a demand from customers. Take City Market, for example. We asked, and the Burlington co-op says 84 percent of its shelf-stable bread sales are from local bakeries. They work with 15-20 that are primarily focused on bread making.

Our Cat Viglienzoni went down to one of those bakeries to see how they're raking in the dough.

Some 363 days a year, you can find bread-makers hard at work at Red Hen Baking in Middlesex.

Two-thousand loaves a day come out of the oven, 1,000 of them baguettes.

"They bake in about 15 minutes," said Randy George of Red Hen Baking.

George started Red Hen with his wife. Sunday, they celebrated the 20-year anniversary of their first bread loaf sold. They've gone from having one employee to four dozen and are well-known in Vermont's artisan bread scene.

"We are very well-supported by our customers and always have been," George said. "And I think that the other bakers around the state would say the same thing."

He says Vermont's artisan bread industry has been around for decades. And it's unique because it focuses on working with local farmers to get local grains. And like a good bread, the industry has also been on the rise.

"There are a whole bunch of new bread bakeries that have started since we started," George said.

He doesn't see more competition as a bad thing. Because with more locally-owned grocery stores popping up, there's also more demand for local bread. He sells his products in a couple of larger chains but says it doesn't pull in as much dough.

"We have not had great success when we've been in those stores," he said.

Because, he says, local bread centers around community.

Just behind the bakery, slow and steady work is bringing a turtle-shaped outdoor bread oven to life. It will make its debut to the public this weekend at the Great Vermont Bread Festival. An idea from the Planetary Matters crew who want bakers like Red Hen and others to get the recognition they deserve and to join the community around a hearth to break bread.

"We just like being alive and we like to eat bread. We like all the toppings that go on bread, and we like bringing people together and having fun with people," festival organizer Russ Bennett said.

If you want to try some of the bread from this oven, you can on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. and going until 10 p.m. at the Great Vermont Bread Festival.

There will also be live music and liquid bread, aka beer. And plenty of other activities for the kids. There's no cost to get in, but you will need to pay for food.

Saturday, Sept. 7

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Camp Meade (Behind Red Hen Baking)

961 Route 2, Middlesex

