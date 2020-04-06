Artist appointed as Vermont's fourth cartoonist laureate

A Vermont artist who has worked on famed cartoon characters like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been appointed as the state’s fourth cartoonist laureate.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports Rick Veitch was appointed as Vermont’s cartoonist laureate during a livestream event Thursday.

He was originally going to be recognized at the Statehouse but the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Veitch has worked on characters such as Sgt. Rock and Swamp Thing. He also worked on a comic book adaptation of Steven Spielberg’s film “1941.”

