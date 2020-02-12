Arguments to be heard in case of seized Great Danes

A woman convicted of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion will be in the state Supreme Court Wednesday.

Her lawyer is appealing the sentencing.

Christina Fay was sentenced on 17 animal cruelty charges in 2018.

A judge ruled she wouldn't serve jail time, but that she would be responsible for paying back nearly $2 million for the care of the dogs.

A previous court date was postponed until Wednesday. Both sides have 15 minutes to argue.

Fay's arguments concern privacy rights and barred testimony.