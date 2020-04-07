As need for blood donations increases, LGBTQ community faces hurdles to donate

The American Red Cross says it's finally catching up on the lost blood donations because the coronavirus pandemic but those in the LGBT community say, even though they'd like to donate, there are barriers still in their way.

Representatives say the fight to maintain that stock is a challenging and indefinite one. On a daily basis, the Red Cross has to collect 13-thousand donations minimum to help all hospitals. But sponsors canceled 14,000 blood drives over the past four weeks, leaving the Red Cross 400,000 donations short. Now, the non-profit is bouncing back though leaders say they're still struggling to set up new drives, even as the U.S. surgeon general declared donations an essential service last month.

Coming up on Channel 3 This Morning from 5-7 a.m, hear from members of the LGBTQ community who say they'd do their part but FDA guidelines create too big a barrier.