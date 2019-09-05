As summer ends, New Hampshire celebrates apples, tourism

As summer winds down, New Hampshire officials are paying attention to picking apples and fall tourism.

Gov. Chris Sununu is going to pick the ceremonial first apple of the season on Thursday at Hazelton Orchards in Chester. Tourism officials also will release visitation and spending projections for the fall, as well.

They also will present the fall tourism marketing campaign. The season represents about 25% of New Hampshire's total annual visitation, the second-largest number of visitors in the state.

9/5/2019 5:24:32 AM (GMT -4:00)