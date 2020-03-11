As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread

Schools all over the United States are closing in response to the coronavirus.

But experts disagree about whether it helps protect kids or the surrounding communities. Marc Lipsitch of Harvard's public health school, says there’s no obvious right answer about whether to close schools. Evidence from China suggests kids and adults may face similar risks for infection. But it also suggests kids are less severely affected but can still transmit to others.

Not all affected schools are closing, and some experts believe other measures might be better at preventing the virus from spreading, including canceling large public events.

