Ashe: Outside expertise needed to chart course for Vt. State Colleges

Vermont lawmakers have an academic challenge ahead. They've been tasked with paving a new path forward for the Vermont State Colleges System.

Chancellor Jeb Spaulding pulled his recommendation to close three campuses but problems still remain.

Senate President Tim Ashe believes the state will support the VSC system with more funding to get through the year but says they'll need expert help to craft a sustainable future for the campuses.

"One of my worries is 180 legislators should not be the ones pretending to know how a higher education system should look. So that's why it's so important to bring in outside expertise, people who have been through these kind of transitions in the public higher ed system and really learn a lot from them and get some guidance from them," said Ashe, D/P-Vt. Senate President.

