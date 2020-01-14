Ashe confirms campaign for lieutenant governor

The field of candidates in the 2020 election is firming up following Monday's announcement that Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is running for governor.

Vermont Senate President Tim Ashe

Vermont Senate President Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden County, confirmed Tuesday that he will run for Zuckerman's seat. Ashe says he'll focus on affordable housing, tackle climate change and revitalize smaller communities. He says that he won't let his campaign get in the way of his current duties.

"I'm going to keep separate the work I do here in the Statehouse from the campaign. There's a time for that, it's not long, but I will be running," Ashe said.

Meg Hansen, a Republican and health care reform advocate from Manchester is the only other candidate officially running for lieutenant governor. Molly Gray, an assistant attorney general, has said she plans to make a formal campaign announcement to run as a Democrat.

