Ashe will run for lieutenant governor if Zuckerman runs for governor

Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe says he will run for lieutenant governor-- but only if the current lieutenant governor, Dave Zuckerman, runs for governor.

Ashe says if he runs for lieutenant governor, it will help bring the Progressive agenda to a statewide office.

"It's a very different role than being in the Legislature and it would free me from the day-to-day experience I've had managing the Senate which I've been blessed to do and allow me to get out of the Statehouse and bring in voices to find solutions to some of the challenges we face," said Ashe

Ashe, who is an affordable housing developer, says he also wants to focus on affordable housing across the state, tackling climate change and restoring smaller communities.

If he decides to run, Ashe says he'll still run the Vermont Senate fairly and won't let his campaign get in the way

Lt. Gov. Dave Zuckerman said on Tuesday that he is seriously considering a run for governor.

Reports say he will announce he is running next week. Zuckerman called the speculation a rumor.

So far, former education secretary Rebecca Holcombe is running for governor as a Democrat and John Klar is running as a Republican.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has not formally announced whether he's running for re-election.