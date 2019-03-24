Asking for more transparency in prisons

A protest outside of a Vermont prison for better living conditions and transparency.

Dozens gathered outside the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility Sunday morning.

It's the states only prison for women. Many there say a denied public records request to access an inmates grievances sparked the protest.

Because the request wasn't granted, some are concerned about the conditions that the women are facing on the inside.

Former inmates spoke about the conditions they called in-humane.

"And really as a former inmate I would have been more than happy to have my grievance released so my voice could be heard - the grievance process is very difficult to navigate vert difficult to manage and its the only tool that the women on the inside have," said Ashley Messier from the ACLU.

"I'm just really thankful, I'm tearful myself just seeing so many formerly incarcerated women stand up on behalf of the women inside and that people care about this issue," said Kira Krier. Krier is a member of " DIVAS" ( Discussing Intimate Violence and Accessing Support.

No one from the correctional facility was available to comment.