Assessing Poultney's future after college closing

There is a meeting Thursday on the Green Mountain College campus to discuss the future of the area.

The Poultney college is closing its doors in May due to declining enrollment.

That closure doesn't just affect the students. The Vermont Council on Rural Development says it's unsure how the town will stay afloat economically. About 150 people at the college will lose their jobs.

The meeting Thursday is a community and economic development assessment of Poultney. The public meeting started at 10:30 a.m. in Withey Hall. It was scheduled to run until 12:30 p.m. There's a session that is closed to the public in the afternoon.