Assessing the damage from WCAX transmission tower fire

WCAX is flying in a specialized crew to assess the damage after a fire at our transmission tower on Mount Mansfield.

That blaze is still affecting TV stations across the region, including Channel 3.

At about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, one of our engineers went to check on some abnormal readings at the site in Stowe. Because of the snow and ice on the mountain, you have to take a snowmobile to the tower, which takes 90 minutes. He arrived around 4:15 p.m. and saw flames coming from the antenna.

We immediately called the Stowe Fire Department and the fire was out by 6 p.m.

But that fire knocked out the over-the-air signal for WCAX, WPTZ and our secondary stations. We have not yet determined the cause of the fire or figured out how long it will take to fix our signal. That's because it takes a specialized crew to climb the 190-foot tower and do the work. They are flying in from out of state and won't arrive until late Wednesday. So the assessment can't be done until Thursday. Once we know the extent of the damage, we will work to make repairs as quickly as possible to get our signal out to people.

We are back on the air on the Xfinity/Comcast and Charter cable systems. And you can still watch the livestream of the Channel 3 News on our website, www.wcax.com, and on our app.