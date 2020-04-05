Isolating Vermont's homeless population with COVID-19 symptoms

Efforts to ensure some of Vermont's homeless population is isolated if they show symptoms of COVID-19 have already begun.

Michael Monte of the Champlain Housing Trust says the non-profit receives referrals from health care providers to determine who gets put into quarantine at Harbor Place in Shelburne.

"Harbor Place is basically is serving people who have symptoms but have not been yet tested," he said, "Folks basically go there in sort of isolation for a period of time until the tests come back."

Perry Thornley, who identifies as homeless, says he's been tested twice, both times the results have been negative. He did not stay at Harbor Place, but says there are many other places available to members of the homeless population when they are put into isolation.

"I know they have a camp down by the waterfront but they put me in a hotel," he said, "It's just a quick test and it's better to know than to not know, because I don't want to give it to somebody and I don't want to catch it either."

Vermont has established almost 400 rooms across the state for homeless people who are showing symptoms of the virus, but don't require hospital care. So far, the Champlain Housing Trust has not seen any positive test results from those staying at Harbor Place. If someone does test positive, they would be moved to a different facility to keep the community, and those living at the facility healthy.

Officials say they have restricted guest visits to Harbor Place and have added security and fencing to help keep guests on site. The facility has over fifty available rooms for referrals, and once people are tested, even if they test negative for the virus, they will be moved to another facility or motel.