At least 3 hurt in snowmobile mishaps in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reports that at least three people have been hurt in snowmobile crashes since Friday.

Officials say a Massachusetts woman was injured when her snowmobile rolled on top of her Saturday in Randolph, and a Connecticut woman became trapped when her snowmobile toppled onto her Sunday in Stewartstown. Officials say a Rhode Island woman sustained a serious injury Friday when she fell off her snowmobile in Randolph.

Officials say operator inexperience was a factor in all three incidents, which remain under investigation.

