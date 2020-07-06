Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bottoms is a potential Democratic vice-presidential candidate.

She tweeted Monday that she had no symptoms but still tested positive.

Bottoms has risen to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has been noted for her earlier criticism of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on his slowness to order Georgians to shelter in place and his quickness to lift that order.

She told MSNBC that she decided her family members should get tested again because her husband “literally has been sleeping since Thursday.”

